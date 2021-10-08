Low Carbon Markets Analyst, LNG Consultant, S&P Global Platts – Various locations

Low Carbon Markets Analyst, LNG Consultant – Contract

The Location: London, New York, Houston, Denver, Perth, Singapore

The Role: This role is a contributor to Platts’ global low carbon markets analysis – with a key focus on low carbon gas and LNG. The analyst is responsible for researching, analyzing, and reporting on emissions and emissions abatement initiatives in the upstream and downstream sectors of the global gas and LNG industry and the market impacts associated with the carbon intensity of gas production, processing and supply chains, as well as liquefaction, shipping and regasification. The analyst will also analyze the linkages between the sectors and carbon credit markets, as well as the certification of low carbon oil and gas commodities. This role is at the forefront of Platts’ objective to bring transparency to new segments of an oil and gas market seeking to decarbonize. The analyst is part of a team of four analysts located across global regions, tasked with daily market research and developing and maintaining of a suite of new analytical offerings.

The Impact: This is a key role for Platts as it is focused on delivering on the promise of a brand new area of coverage that is of key importance to the future of the company as well as having a high degree of impact on the broader world. It involves driving transparency in the gas and LNG markets that are rapidly seeking to reduce and offset greenhouse gas emissions in all corners of the market. This role is crucial to assisting oil and gas market participants navigate the Energy Transition and the numerous risks and opportunities associated with the transition to a less carbon-intensive oil and gas market and supply chains.

The Career Opportunity: To work at the forefront of an historical shift in oil and gas markets by driving industry-leading analysis and insights and to work from the core of Platts’ Energy Transition initiatives which bring transparency to new segments of global energy markets. The analyst is uniquely positioned to collaborate with various groups within Platts including analytics, pricing, strategy, commercial, market engagement, and product development. The analyst reports to the Low Carbon Market (Footprints) Manager.

The Team: Low Carbon markets is a new team in Platts Analytics developing the insights and analysis to support the markets of the future as we enter into the Energy Transition. You will work with a highly motivated and innovative team of analysts who share the common goals of driving transparency in new or opaque markets and creating actionable solutions for our customers. You will work with a global team in a fast-paced and highly collaborative environment, collaborating with analysts in London, New York, Houston, Denver, and Gurgaon. The low carbon markets analysis team will work with quantitative modelers to establish appropriate analytical methodology, with Platts’ core price group to support price assessments, and with commercial and market engagement teams to ensure maximum value delivery to stakeholders. The team is on the cutting edge of market knowledge, monitoring all latest developments in the end to end footprints of low carbon markets including company objective and technology implementation (including CCUS), evolving regulatory environments, and increasingly available datasets. The team delivers analysis and insights to market participants though several mediums including periodic and special reports, data visualization platforms, conferences and events, and other customer engagement forums.

Responsibilities:

Build understanding of low carbon markets including measurement and monitoring end to end footprint, developing market mechanisms, and leveraging technology and offsets to mitigate footprints.

Provide insights and understand of the LNG supply chain and possible sources of emissions due to different processes and technology

Identify and analyze upstream gas and LNG emissions data sources, producer emissions reporting, targets, and abatement initiatives across the supply chain

Identify and develop expertise on emissions abatement opportunities

Identify data needed to track and monitor the carbon footprint of the gas and LNG Industry

Deliver succinct and high-quality written content that demonstrates the expertise outlined above.

Create charts, graphs and other visually valuable content that illustrates the trends Platts’ customers need to follow.

Engage with teams across Platts to ensure cohesive and integrated low carbon gas and LNG view.

Collaborate with quantitative modelers to develop precise and transparent analytical methodology ensuring alignment in assumptions

Work with Platts price group to transfer analytical outputs for utilization in price assessments

Knowledge and Skills:

Strong team player able to collaborate across multi-cultural teams, commodities and geographies

University degree in energy systems, engineering, or a similar discipline accompanied with relevant industry or research experience.

10+ years of experience in LNG sector, with specific focus on engineering design and LNG industry. Demonstrated experience with more technical and scientific writing. (Writing sample required with applications)

Knowledge (and ideally experience) of energy commodity markets (including carbon markets), strong research and analytical skills, and an innovative approach to solving complex problems.

Awareness of technologies and challenged for developing lower carbon intensive gas and LNG markets and supply chains.

Ability to think critically, act decisively, and deliver results.

Strong interpersonal skills including an ability anticipate customer needs among competing objectives.

Strong written and verbal communication skills, including the ability to convey complex and innovative concepts to internal and external stakeholders of various market knowledge levels.

Knowledge of mathematical, statistical and modelling concepts and research methods, including: learning curves and regressions.

Technical abilities around organizing and analyzing data. Strong Microsoft Suite skills are required with an emphasis on Excel.

