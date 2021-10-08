Financials, emitters largely keep California carbon holdings stagnant amid price surge

Speculators and regulated entities under the WCI cap-and-trade programme mostly kept their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) positions flat this week as prices hit new all-time highs, although greater fluctuations occurred in the futures-only market, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.