Financials, emitters largely keep California carbon holdings stagnant amid price surge
Published 21:47 on October 8, 2021 / Last updated at 21:47 on October 8, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments
Speculators and regulated entities under the WCI cap-and-trade programme mostly kept their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) positions flat this week as prices hit new all-time highs, although greater fluctuations occurred in the futures-only market, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.
Speculators and regulated entities under the WCI cap-and-trade programme mostly kept their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) positions flat this week as prices hit new all-time highs, although greater fluctuations occurred in the futures-only market, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.