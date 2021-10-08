Carbon Market Associate, The Nature Conservancy – Arlington/London/Elsewhere

Arlington, Virginia, USA
Preference for candidates in Arlington, VA and London. Other locations where TNC is registered to perform business will be considered.
This position is not eligible for work sponsorship by The Nature Conservancy.
A LITTLE ABOUT US
Since 1951, The Nature Conservancy has been doing work you can believe in protecting the lands and waters that all life depends on. As a science-based organization, we create innovative, on-the-ground solutions to our world’s toughest challenges so that we can create a world in which people and nature thrive.
We’re rooted in our Mission and guided by our Values, which includes a Commitment to Diversity and Respect for People, Communities, and Cultures. We know we’ll only achieve our Mission by hiring and engaging a diverse workforce that reflects the communities in which we work. Whether it’s career development, work/life balance, or a rewarding mission, there’s lots of reasons to love life #insideTNC. Our goal is to cultivate an inclusive work environment so that all of our colleagues around the globe feel a sense of belonging, and that their unique contributions to our mission are valued.
Although you’ll see requirements in our postings, we recognize that people come with talent and experiences outside of a job. Passion, innovation, and diversity are all key components to advancing our Mission and we encourage you to apply.
YOUR POSITION WITH TNC
The Carbon Markets Associate plays a key role in our work to scale carbon market finance in natural climate solutions (NCS) through affecting public and corporate policy and practices. The Associate will assist with research, event coordination, and stakeholder engagement around policies and norms that directly affect climate finance and carbon markets, in particular, as they relate to incentivizing natural climate solutions. The Associate will help to advise corporations on best practice engagement around carbon markets and will help to establish best practice supply and demand guidelines around governmental and corporate engagement in the voluntary carbon markets.
ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS
The Carbon Markets Associate plans, implements, and coordinates research and stakeholder outreach around best-practice approaches in the carbon markets, particularly as it relates to natural climate solutions within the voluntary carbon markets. The Associate will have weekly contact with corporate partners to advise on these practices. They will build and facilitate external networks; coordinate meetings, agendas, and presentations; and write policy recommendations and reports furthering understanding of the voluntary carbon markets.
RESPONSIBILITIES AND SCOPE
- Works within scope of program’s strategic goals to influence the outcome of policy and/or corporate initiatives related to scaling carbon finance for NCS at the international, country, sub-national, and local levels.
- Provides research and policy analysis in support of corporate and/or policy priorities.
- May provide assistance with preparation of program materials including presentations, memos, and other communications.
- Project management with responsibility for discreet areas of work including delivering against budgets.
- Influences the outcome of policy and/or corporate initiatives at the international, country, sub-national, and local levels.
- Develops strategic partnerships with relevant agencies, conservation organizations, and/or industry.
- Ensures program compliance with internal policies and external requirements.
- Assists with public and private fundraising efforts to support the Climate Policy & Market strategy.
MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS
- Bachelor’s degree and 3 years related experience, or equivalent combination of education and experience.
- Fluency in English.
- Experience working in voluntary carbon markets with a working knowledge of how such finance supports natural climate solutions.
- Experience working with companies on climate change, ideally including natural climate solutions.
- Experience researching information from divergent sources and compiling it into a cohesive reporting structure.
- Experience with legislative, planning, policy or corporate initiatives at two or more of the following levels: international, country, sub-national, or local.
- Experience presenting to and communicating with government or corporate staff and/or program leadership.
- Experience working with partners/government agencies and the corporate sector.
DESIRED QUALIFICATIONS
- Multi-lingual skills and multi-cultural experience appreciated.
- Experience in designing, developing and/or implementing nature-based carbon projects in the voluntary carbon market (including REDD+).
- Experience with nesting and jurisdictional approaches to nature-based carbon credit projects.
- Experience in market trends and relevant networks within the voluntary carbon markets.
- Some understanding of regulatory carbon pricing schemes; both those operating today, and those planned for the future – e.g. aviation’s CORSIA.
- Experience coordinating complex projects in a decentralized organization, working across teams, operating units and functions to achieve optimal results.
- Experience building networks or organizational capacity, facilitating informational sessions, increasing internal knowledge and capacity, and identifying key stakeholders.
- Self-starting worker who can thrive in a decentralized organization with minimal oversight
APPLY NOW
To apply for job ID 50384, submit your materials online by using the Apply Now button at https://careers.nature.org/ by 11:59 PM EST on October 26, 2021. Need help applying? Visit our recruitment page or contact applyhelp@tnc.org.
The Nature Conservancy is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Our commitment to diversity includes the recognition that our conservation mission is best advanced by the leadership and contributions of people of diverse backgrounds, beliefs and culture. Recruiting and mentoring staff to create an inclusive organization that reflects our global character is a priority and we encourage applicants from all cultures, races, colors, religions, sexes, national or regional origins, ages, disability status, sexual orientation, gender identity, military, protected veteran status or other status protected by law.
Do you have military experience? Visit our U.S. Military Skills Translator to match your military experience with our current job openings!
TNC is committed to offering accommodations for qualified individuals with disabilities and disabled veterans in our job application process. If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, please send a note to applyhelp@tnc.org with Request for Accommodation in the subject line.