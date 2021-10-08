Journalist turned analyst joins offset raters BeZero
Published 18:48 on October 8, 2021 / Last updated at 18:48 on October 8, 2021 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, Bavardage, China, China's Offset Market, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Mexico, Middle East, Other APAC, REDD, South & Central, Voluntary Market / No Comments
A former journalist has joined offset ratings service BeZero as its head of carbon markets research.
A former journalist has joined offset ratings service BeZero as its head of carbon markets research.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.