Fellow/Senior Fellow for Climate Change Policy, Council on Foreign Relations – Washington DC

The David Rockefeller Studies Program at the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) is seeking to hire a fellow or senior fellow for climate change. The successful candidate will be expected to conduct original research and writing on what should be done to prevent and mitigate the consequences of climate change and to navigate the global green transition underway. This is an extraordinary opportunity for an individual looking to shape the national conversation on what the federal government, state and local businesses, companies, and individuals should do to minimize and possibly reverse the damage being done by a changing climate. The position will be filled at either the fellow or senior-fellow level, depending on the selected applicant’s credentials and accomplishments. The position can be based in either New York or Washington, DC.

Writing books, articles, and op-eds.

Organizing and leading roundtables, study groups, and workshops at CFR on climate change, its economic, political, and social consequences, and possible U.S. and multilateral policy responses.

Interacting with CFR’s distinguished membership and participating in CFR programs and activities.

Meeting with administration officials, members of Congress, their staffs, and other relevant groups to brief them on research findings and recommendations.

Educating a broader public audience through media interviews and public speaking.

Developing fundraising proposals for the program in collaboration with senior staff.

PhD in a relevant field, or equivalent experience in government, journalism, or business.

Demonstrated expertise on climate-change issues.

An established publication record on climate-change issues.

Strong research, writing, and speaking skills.

Experience mentoring junior staff preferred.

