Minnesota governor commences stakeholder process to inform LCFS development
Published 15:48 on October 8, 2021 / Last updated at 15:48 on October 8, 2021 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (D) on Thursday ordered state agencies to work on ways of decarbonising transportation fuels as part of a low-carbon fuel standard, after legislators this year failed to pass a related bill.
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (D) on Thursday ordered state agencies to work on ways of decarbonising transportation fuels as part of a low-carbon fuel standard, after legislators this year failed to pass a related bill.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.