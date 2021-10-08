Americas > Minnesota governor commences stakeholder process to inform LCFS development

Minnesota governor commences stakeholder process to inform LCFS development

Published 15:48 on October 8, 2021

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (D) on Thursday ordered state agencies to work on ways of decarbonising transportation fuels as part of a low-carbon fuel standard, after legislators this year failed to pass a related bill.

