Euro Markets: Midday Update
Published 12:37 on October 8, 2021 / Last updated at 12:38 on October 8, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments
EUAs edged lower early on Friday as participants wound down after a week of significant volatility, amid news that one large member state will start handing out free EUAs to its industrial plants next week.
