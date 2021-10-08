Carbon Emissions Broker, SSY Futures – Singapore

SSY Singapore is assisting in the development of a Carbon / Emissions Brokerage Desk, Covering Asia / European Markets. SSY has recently expanded its presence in London offering both listed and OTC Energy products within the Oil & Gas Sector. With the continued growth of this business we are currently seeking a Carbon / Emissions Broker to continue this build out in Singapore.

Duties & Responsibilities

• Responsible for start-up of the Carbon Emissions desk in Singapore

• Establishing company’s presence within the Asia / European Carbon / Emissions OTC market place.

• Day to Day Broking of listed and OTC carbon products.

• Provide Tailored brokerage and consultancy services to Global Corporate clients within the shipping and energy sector.

• Managing Client relations structuring and executing trades within the Carbon and Emissions OTC market.

• Communicating with other internal desks at SSY to match carbon solutions across different client groups.

• Understanding market flows from other platforms to provide accurate Market Data and price spreads.

Requirements

• Minimum of 10 years experience broking Carbon Offset Credits, Asia, EUAs / EU ETS or related products.

• Experience building an established Profitable portfolio with Asia, European Utilities, Majors, Corporates, Banks, Funds, Trading Houses.

• Exceptional understanding of Derivative products covering Futures, Swaps, Options across the OTC market.

Desired Skills and Experience

leadership role, start-up, Derivatives Trading, European markets, consultancy services, work independently, managing clients, Carbon Markets, Executing trades, OTC derivatives, Carbon Management

