Senior Portfolio Manager, Conservation International – Arlington/Seattle/Remote

Amid growing consensus that the protection, restoration, and improved management of ecosystems can provide at least 30% of the climate mitigation needed to limit warming to 1.5°C, Conservation International has set ambitious targets to realize the potential of these natural climate solutions (NCS) worldwide. CI is launching an NCS Fund that seeks to double private investment in quality NCS. The Fund will deploy philanthropic capital to create a portfolio of high-quality NCS projects, to demonstrate and elevate the standards of quality NCS for climate and people, and to unlock a range of protection, restoration, and improved management actions that will leverage additional capital. The Fund is expected to finance 30-50 projects over the next 5 years, with a target capitalization of at least $100 million.

POSITION SUMMARY

The Senior Portfolio Manager (PM) is at the core of the Fund’s subject matter expertise and is the primary point of contact between the Fund, the technical experts within and outside of Conservation International, project proponents, and internal Deal/Regional Leads. The PM oversees the pipeline and portfolio development process, including project selection processes, appraisal, and development, and ensures technical alignment with other carbon finance divisions within CI.

The NCS Fund team is dynamic and fast-moving, with the ambition to tap the deep knowledge and technical expertise within Conservation International, to catalyze gigatons of emission reductions in the

voluntary and compliance carbon markets. The Fund is a critical part of CI’s strategy to disburse targeted donor-supported grants combined with private investment to early-stage high-carbon-potential projects in order to scale up private sector investment in protection, improved forest management, and restoration NCS activities. The Fund team will prioritize impact through community engagement, biodiversity, safeguards, and high-quality carbon credits, as well as through projects in “Irrecoverable Carbon” and biodiversity hotspots. Each member of the Fund team plays a critical role in making this impact mission a success.

This position may oversee staff as the team continues to grow.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Manage the pipeline development, origination work, and portfolio of the NCS Fund.

In coordination with other CI teams, refine and maintain the project selection process, project cycle, adjusting criteria and the various decision gates to be in line with the ongoing updates to the science of NCS, and be consistent with internal policies and other divisions.

Work with the Director of Fund Operations to set timelines, milestones, and agree on processes with project proponents both within CI and externally.

In close coordination with other divisions, track projects from inception to validation, registration, verification, issuance, and eventual transfer or retirement of units.

Work closely with the Monitoring & Evaluation (M&E) Senior Manager and internal CI staff to co-design processes for project data collection and monitoring.

Prepare materials for presentation of ongoing and planned activities and maintain and update a portfolio dashboard.

Work with the Carbon Finance Deal Structurer, Director of Fund Operations, and other internal colleagues to design a portfolio risk management system.

Coordinate new Project Investment Profiles (funding windows) and Enabling/Scaling Profiles.

Manage the work of consultants and cooperate with research teams and internal CI staff.

Coordinate the Due Diligence process jointly with NCS Fund colleagues, Conservation Finance Division carbon finance team, and other CI staff.

As the Fund grows, the position may supervise one or more Deal Leads/Transaction Managers.

Perform related duties as assigned.

PEOPLE AND RESOURCE MANAGEMENT RESPONSIBILITIES

As the Fund grows, this position may include overseeing other staff.

WORKING CONDITIONS

Strong preference for position to be based in CI US offices in Arlington, Virginia; Seattle, Washington or CI Global Offices (Remote Possible/other US locations). Please view a full list of our Global Offices here .

. Flexibility in work schedule to accommodate time zone differences may be occasionally necessary.

QUALIFICATIONS

Required

Bachelor’s Degree and 7 or more years of related work experience or a combination of education and experience.

Portfolio and or risk management experience involuntary or compliance carbon markets and/or forestry/agriculture/land use investment portfolios.

Experience with the compliance or voluntary carbon project cycle, with demonstrable and successful track record implementing activities from conceptualization to registration and issuance in a fast-paced environment.

Experience in project or program management, working with multiple counterparts simultaneously, understanding and negotiating legal agreements.

Experience with purchasing, planning, and sourcing project activities.

Experience with methodologies, risks, and attributes of forest carbon projects.

Strong technical and analytical skills.

Strong organizational and time management skills.

Team player and able to work effectively with diverse works groups in a multicultural environment.

Team coordination and management experience.

Fluency in English required.

Preferred

Ability to communicate in Spanish, Portuguese, or French.

To apply for this position please submit a resume and cover letter.

Conservation International Values

We expect that all employees will embrace the values of our organization.​

Passion: Inspired by people and by nature, we are urgently compelled to drive change for a sustainable future.

Integrity: We are honest, transparent, and accountable for our actions.

Teamwork: We work together as one CI, recognizing that inclusion, collaboration, and cooperation are fundamental to achieving a healthy and prosperous world for all.

Respect: We respect each other and work to earn trust, valuing our diversity of cultures, talents, and experiences.

Courage: We pursue our vision, taking bold action, persevering, and overcoming challenges.

Optimism: We are optimistic about the capacity of people to be caring, generous and brilliant, and believe that with partners, we can inspire humanity to create a better future.

Equal Opportunity Employer Minorities/Women/Vets/Disabled