Global Carbon Markets Program Manager, The Nature Conservancy – London/Brussels

POSITION DESCRIPTION POSITION TITLE Global Carbon Markets Program Manager JOB FAMILY Conservation JOB NUMBER 700047 SALARY GRADE 7 STATUS Salaried DATE LOCATION Special note: September 2021 London, UK or Brussels, Belgium Candidates must have eligibility to work in stated location; this position is not eligible for work sponsorship by The Nature Conservancy.

A LITTLE ABOUT US

Founded in 1951, the Nature Conservancy is a global conservation organization dedicated to conserving the lands and waters on which all life depends. Guided by science, we create innovative, on-the-ground solutions to our world’s toughest challenges so that nature and people can thrive together. We are tackling climate change, conserving lands, waters and oceans at unprecedented scale, providing food and water sustainably and helping make cities more sustainable. One of our core values is our commitment to diversity. Therefore, we strive for a globally diverse and culturally competent workforce. Working in 72 countries, including all 50 United States, we use a collaborative approach that engages local communities, governments, the private sector, and other partners. To learn more, visit www.nature.org or follow @nature_press on Twitter.

YOUR POSITION WITH TNC

The Program Manager will manage and coordinate TNC’s engagement with corporations around their natural climate solutions (NCS) approaches. This role is based within TNC’s Impact Finance and Markets Business Unit with an exclusive focus on our work on enabling conditions and project pipelines within carbon markets. The Program Manager will work with subject-matter experts to ensure the timely and effective delivery of research materials, event coordination, and stakeholder engagement around policies and norms that directly affect climate finance and carbon markets. They shall liaise directly with our corporate partners as well as multiple business units within TNC.

The location for this position is London, UK or Brussels, Belgium. There is no relocation or immigration assistance available for this position.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS

The Program Manager implements and coordinates corporate engagements that, by facilitating the strategic role of NCS within carbon market strategies. The Program Manager will help establish best practice supply and demand guidelines around governmental and corporate engagement in the voluntary carbon markets. They liaise with other TNC staff, notably field colleagues, as well as directly with select corporate partners to help drive the implementation of TNC’s strategy on the voluntary carbon markets. They may advise TNC communications, marketing and philanthropy staff on issues related to the global strategy or priority project(s) and related issues.

RESPONSIBILITIES & SCOPE

Designs, implements and manages complex and diverse projects with industry partners.

Serve as relationship manager to specific corporations and support other engagements.

Manage and coordinate timely deliverables with minimal supervision.

Develop relationships and work effectively with corporate and other external partners.

Incorporates cross-disciplinary knowledge to support program goals.

Makes strategic decisions based on analysis, experience and context.

Works within a budget to complete projects, negotiates and contracts with vendors and assists with budget development.

Develop constructive and effective working relationships inside and outside the Conservancy.

Ensures program compliance with internal policies and external requirements.

May provide assistance with preparation of program materials including presentations, memos, and other communications.

May involve domestic and international travel of 25% or more.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS

Bachelor’s degree in business, finance, political science, public policy, international relations, international development.

Project management experience, including coordinating the work of other professionals inside and outside an organization.

Experience managing complex projects or strategic initiatives in an unstructured environment.

Experience researching, analyzing, and evaluating information from divergent sources and compiling it into cohesive reports and recommendations for strategy and action.

Experience with building written and verbal communication and presentation skills.

Experience developing, managing, and tracking budgets and external contracts;

Ability to work well in a highly matrixed, decentralized and collaborative organization

Fluency in English.

DESIRED QUALIFICATIONS

Multi-lingual skills and multi-cultural or cross-cultural experience appreciated.

Master’s degree.

Basic understanding and some experience of the voluntary carbon market.

Proven skills coordinating a dispersed team of people for results

Critical analytical thinking and excellent English writing skills are essential.

Direct experience working with corporations on sustainability topics.

Ability to work in a multicultural and multidisciplinary context.

Ability to work well in a highly matrixed, decentralized and collaborative organization.

Possesses strong interpersonal skills and political savvy. Must be a team player.

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and meet time sensitive deadlines.

NGO and/or corporate relations experience.

Ability to write and speak in a language other than English, such as Spanish, Portuguese French or Chinese, highly desirable.

Self-starting worker who can thrive in a decentralized organization with minimal oversight.

ORGANIZATIONAL COMPETENCIES

Builds Relationships Builds productive relationships by interacting with others in ways that enhance mutual trust and commitment. Collaboration & Teamwork Works collaboratively with stakeholders across levels, geographies, backgrounds, and cultures to improve decisions, strengthen commitment, and be more effective. Communicates Authentically Communicates proactively and in a timely manner to share information, persuade, and influence with the appropriate level of detail, tone, and opportunities for feedback. Develops Others Takes ownership to help develop others’ skills, behaviors, and mindsets to help them maximize their workplace contributions. Drives for Results Sets challenging goals and objectives based on a strong sense of purpose and high-performance standards and steadfastly pushes self and others for tangible results, while ensuring work-life balance. Leverages Difference Demonstrates commitment to harnessing the power of differences strategically; consistently sees, learns from, and takes strategic action related to difference; and demonstrates the self-awareness and behaviors to work across differences of identity and power respectfully and effectively with all stakeholder. Actively seeks to build and retain a diverse workforce and fosters an equitable inclusive workplace by drawing upon diverse perspectives. Systems Leadership Thinks and acts from a broad perspective with a long-term view and an understanding of 1) the dynamic nature of large-scale challenges and 2) the need for integrating five key practices: skillfully engaging appropriate people; providing a clear process for change; taking a holistic view of situations; focusing on a small number of strategic actions, while learning from and adapting them over time; and being aware of how one’s own thinking or patterns of behavior may be limiting change.

