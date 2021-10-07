NA Markets: California, RGGI allowance prices log new highs before cooling off

Published 22:08 on October 7, 2021 / Last updated at 22:32 on October 7, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) and RGGI Allowance (RGA) values set consecutive all-time highs in recent days on the continued strength of speculative involvement in the North American cap-and-trade programmes, though both markets saw prices retrace mid-week as European gas and carbon experienced a downturn.