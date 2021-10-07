Americas > NA Markets: California, RGGI allowance prices log new highs before cooling off

NA Markets: California, RGGI allowance prices log new highs before cooling off

Published 22:08 on October 7, 2021  /  Last updated at 22:32 on October 7, 2021  /  Americas, Canada, US  /  No Comments

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) and RGGI Allowance (RGA) values set consecutive all-time highs in recent days on the continued strength of speculative involvement in the North American cap-and-trade programmes, though both markets saw prices retrace mid-week as European gas and carbon experienced a downturn.

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) and RGGI Allowance (RGA) values set consecutive all-time highs in recent days on the continued strength of speculative involvement in the North American cap-and-trade programmes, though both markets saw prices retrace mid-week as European gas and carbon experienced a downturn.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software