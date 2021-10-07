Mitsui brings first REDD project under Japan’s JCM

Japanese trading house Mitsui and Cambodia’s environment ministry have begun procedures to get the first REDD project registered under the Joint Crediting Mechanism, expecting to earn some 4.2 million carbon credits by 2030.