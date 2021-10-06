Corporate Sale Trader (Czech), Vertis – Warsaw

A top environmental commodities trading firm is looking for a Corporate Sale Trader – Czech

Position based in Warsaw

JOIN THE FASTEST GROWING FINANCIAL MARKET

AND HELP CORPORATIONS TRANSITION TO A LOW CARBON ECONOMY!

Our mission at Vertis is to inspire and empower businesses to make the transition to a low carbon economy. We have been a pioneer in the carbon markets since 2001 and our drive is relentless to move the world towards a greener future.

We provide our clients with direct access to markets for buying & selling renewable energy certificates and the financialization of these assets provide a strong incentive for organizations towards carbon neutrality.

We are looking for a high energy and passionate individual with a few years of quality sales experience on EU ETS or related markets. We offer the opportunity to become a corporate sales trader for the Czech market at one of the fastest growing trading companies in Europe.

Please apply ONLY if you satisfy the below requirements and with an ENGLISH language CV.

REQUIREMENTS

1-3 years of sales trading or account management experience (energy, gas, fx or trading in related markets preferred)

Demonstrated ability to build and maintain strong relationships with clients and stakeholders and a strong desire to do sales

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Ambitious spirit, proactive personality and a commercial mind-set – prior entrepreneurial experience is a plus

Strong attention to detail, good with numbers and Excel

Driving license is a must – regular travel to customers is required

Relevant degree in Economics, Finance or Business Administration

Native Czech with fluent English

Ready to relocate to Warsaw

RESPONSIBILITIES

Join our Carbon Trading Desk as a Corporate Trader for Czech Republic

Develop a deep understanding of your market, including buyers, sellers and competitors

Develop and maintain a portfolio of new customers and counterparts active on the certificates market, prioritise your leads and turn them into clients and transactions

Conduct day-to-day sales initiatives and provide clients with essential market intelligence-analysis to support pricing, trading and risk mitigation strategies

Conduct on-site meetings and discussions with potential customers about their needs

Take initial contacts through to financial close, which might take from 1 day to 6 months

Represent Vertis and build our brand on the market through conferences and PR initiatives

WHAT WE OFFER

Become an expert of the CO2 market through in-depth trainings in emissions trading, the energy sector and sales

Opportunity to build your own business and client portfolio in this young, but incredibly fast growingmarket

Long-term career prospect with a pioneer of carbon trading

Stimulating, high-calibre, and international work environment with regular travel opportunities

Competitive base salary and exceptional commissions

Flexible working from home arrangements

You can sleep well at night knowing you are helping organizations towards a greener future

Vertis complies with all GDPR requirements and we keep your personal data in our database for no more than 1 year. For more information on Vertis Environmental Finance, please visit vertis.com/jobs.

Apply here – https://vertis.bamboohr.com/jobs/view.php?id=107