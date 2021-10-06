EU Market: Midday Update
Published 12:57 on October 6, 2021 / Last updated at 13:05 on October 6, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
EU carbon plummeted by as much as 7.5% on Wednesday numerous bearish pressures including reports of a big emitter unwinding hedges and selling relating to margin calls – all as gas prices spiked further and EU lawmakers discussed Europe’s energy crisis and possibly curbs to ETS speculation.
