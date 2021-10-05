New index aims to show cost of carbon allowances in global context
Published 21:03 on October 5, 2021 / Last updated at 21:07 on October 5, 2021 / Carbon Taxes, China's National ETS, EU ETS, International, UK ETS / No Comments
A coalition of business and academics has launched a new global carbon pricing index that shows how the existing pricing mechanisms represent a small share of the worldwide total, in an effort to ramp up emissions-cutting ambition in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement.
