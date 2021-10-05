New US-listed ETFs launched to track EU, California carbon allowances

Published 17:12 on October 5, 2021 / Last updated at 21:09 on October 5, 2021

Two new US-listed exchange-traded funds tracking European and California carbon allowances started trading on Tuesday, adding to the expanding field of options available for investors seeking exposure to compliance-based emissions trading schemes.