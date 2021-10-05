Americas > RGGI Q4 auction volume creeps higher to round off 2021

RGGI Q4 auction volume creeps higher to round off 2021

Published 17:29 on October 5, 2021  /  Last updated at 17:29 on October 5, 2021  /  Americas, US  /  No Comments

The Northeast US RGGI cap-and-trade programme will offer 23.1 million allowances for its Dec. 1 sale, a volume slightly higher than the September auction, the power sector scheme announced Tuesday.

The Northeast US RGGI cap-and-trade programme will offer 23.1 million allowances for its Dec. 1 sale, a volume slightly higher than the September auction, the power sector scheme announced Tuesday.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software