RGGI Q4 auction volume creeps higher to round off 2021

Published 17:29 on October 5, 2021 / Last updated at 17:29 on October 5, 2021 / Americas, US / No Comments

The Northeast US RGGI cap-and-trade programme will offer 23.1 million allowances for its Dec. 1 sale, a volume slightly higher than the September auction, the power sector scheme announced Tuesday.