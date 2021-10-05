Japan links with industry to develop CO2 capture offset crediting standards

Japan’s Ministry of Energy, Trade, and Industry (METI) will cooperate with domestic and international industry to develop a common understanding and standards for a mechanism to allow CCS and CCUS projects earn carbon credits.