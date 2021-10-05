EMEA > Sell MSR carbon allowances to deal with EU energy crisis, Greece urges

Sell MSR carbon allowances to deal with EU energy crisis, Greece urges

Published 13:49 on October 5, 2021  /  Last updated at 14:30 on October 5, 2021  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

Greece has proposed auctioning carbon allowances from the EU ETS' Market Stability Reserve as a short-term measure to help raise cash to urgently deal with Europe's energy crisis.

