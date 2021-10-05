Air transport industry pledges net zero CO2 emissions by 2050

Published 11:53 on October 5, 2021 / Last updated at 12:17 on October 5, 2021 / Aviation/CORSIA, International, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

The International Air Travel Association (IATA) has committed the global air transport industry to achieve net zero CO2 emissions by 2050, the group announced on Monday.