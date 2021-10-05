Euro Markets: Midday Update
Published 12:42 on October 5, 2021 / Last updated at 12:42 on October 5, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments
EUAs posted modest gains early on Tuesday as European energy prices surged higher, with some contracts gaining in excess of 20% as the region faces up to continued supply tightness and regulatory uncertainty over the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.
