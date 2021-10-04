Quebec carbon market emissions still exceed cap during pandemic-affected 2020

Published 18:43 on October 4, 2021 / Last updated at 18:43 on October 4, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

Quebec’s WCI-covered GHG emissions declined nearly 10% in 2020 amid coronavirus travel and economic restrictions, but still overshot the allowance budget for the year under the cap-and-trade programme, according to provincial data published Friday.