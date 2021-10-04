NA Markets: California, RGGI allowance prices soar again to fresh records
Published 17:08 on October 4, 2021 / Last updated at 17:08 on October 4, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments
Allowance prices under the WCI and RGGI cap-and-trade programmes lifted to new all-time highs on Monday as traders reported steady financial interest and some compliance buying was pushing values higher.
Allowance prices under the WCI and RGGI cap-and-trade programmes lifted to new all-time highs on Monday as traders reported steady financial interest and some compliance buying was pushing values higher.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.