NA Markets: California, RGGI allowance prices soar again to fresh records

Published 17:08 on October 4, 2021 / Last updated at 17:08 on October 4, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

Allowance prices under the WCI and RGGI cap-and-trade programmes lifted to new all-time highs on Monday as traders reported steady financial interest and some compliance buying was pushing values higher.