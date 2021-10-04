Americas > NA Markets: California, RGGI allowance prices soar again to fresh records

NA Markets: California, RGGI allowance prices soar again to fresh records

Published 17:08 on October 4, 2021  /  Last updated at 17:08 on October 4, 2021  /  Americas, Canada, US  /  No Comments

Allowance prices under the WCI and RGGI cap-and-trade programmes lifted to new all-time highs on Monday as traders reported steady financial interest and some compliance buying was pushing values higher.

Allowance prices under the WCI and RGGI cap-and-trade programmes lifted to new all-time highs on Monday as traders reported steady financial interest and some compliance buying was pushing values higher.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software