Principal Consultant, Climate Change Policy, Ricardo Energy & Environment – London/Didcot/Manchester/Madrid/Homeworking

Ricardo Energy & Environment is a leading sustainability consultancy combining energy, climate change, environmental and chemical risk expertise with strong IT and economics capability. Operating across the world, we work in partnership with our customers to help transform the way they work, empowering business leaders with award winning consultancy advice. With unrivalled sector insight and a reputation for producing innovative solutions, we offer a stimulating and rewarding environment in which to work.

We have an opportunity for a Principal climate change policy specialist to support business development and delivery within our Policy, Strategy and Economics Practice. We are one of Europe’s leading consultancies supporting the UK Government, the European Commission, overseas governments and multilateral development agencies in the development, implementation and appraisal of climate change policy.

Purpose:

You will work within a team that wins and delivers a wide range of projects covering policy option development, design, impact assessment, evaluation and carries out a wide range of capacity building and stakeholder engagement activities including workshop delivery and guidance production.

The team works across many climate change mitigation policy areas and you will bring technical expertise on one or more of these. They include international climate change agreements, national mitigation policy instruments especially carbon pricing and market-based measures, industry sectoral incentives, energy markets, and innovation technologies and funding. Our work is often multidisciplinary and specialisms in economic analysis/modelling, legal analysis or engineering would be an advantage.

Your work will involve project management, technical delivery and business development activities including competitive bidding, client and partner relationship management and participation in promotional events. You will also be responsible for technical leadership and in supporting the development of more junior staff within the practice. You will work flexibly within Ricardo Energy & Environment’s consultancy business, collaborating with specialists in fields such as renewable and heat supply, environmental policy and transport policy.

You will have the capability to work across the project life cycle, from early stage prospecting through bidding and the successful delivery of projects. You will have a strong commercial awareness and energy and enthusiasm for growing the business in your technical area. Ideally, you will have experience in leading or working on proposals and projects for clients such as development banks, the European Commission and national governments.

Key accountabilities:

The role is a high-level position with responsibility for:

Monitoring market developments and shaping company business development activities to take advantage of emerging opportunities.

Development and maintenance of close client and partner relationships at high level to support winning new business.

Leading, managing and contributing to complex proposals.

Leading the delivery of large complex projects or tasks within such projects. Responsibility for client satisfaction, timely delivery, project financial management and high-quality outputs.

Leading and mentoring other staff in their involvement in bids and projects.

Carrying out detailed technical work to contribute to high quality project delivery.

Leading and participating in capacity building activities including workshop facilitation and presentation delivery.

Presenting Ricardo Energy & Environment’s work at client meetings and conferences

Key competencies and experience:

Educated to at least Bachelor’s degree level specializing in scientific, engineering, environmental, legal or economic fields.

Experience leading business development and/or competitive bid writing in a consultancy environment is essentia

Experience working within multidisciplinary teams is essential, and experience managing large project teams is desirable.

Experience managing or working within projects for clients such as the European Commission,

World Bank, GIZ, EBRD, Asian Development Bank and UK Government is essential.

Strong understanding of the energy and climate change policy landscape is essential, with particular expertise in one or more of the following areas desirable:

EU energy and climate change policy especially the measures implemented under the Energy

Efficiency directive, EU Emissions Trading Directive and the Effort Sharing Regulation.

International climate change negotiations especially the market mechanisms envisaged under the Paris Agreement.

Carbon taxes and trading systems in place or planned around the world.

UK low carbon initiatives especially the Net Zero agenda, Clean Growth Strategy, Industrial strategy and decarbonisation policy measurers.

Skills and behaviours:

Strong project management skills with track record in leading complex projects.

Excellent written and spoken English essential; fluency in other European languages will be an advantage. Strong Spanish or French language skills proven in a consultancy environment will be considered a particular strength.

Strong oral and written communication essential, including concise and precise report writing.

Strong analytical skills essential.

Good team worker and experienced delegator

Strong level of commercial awareness and appreciation for project financial management principles

Opportunity

This is a fast-paced and challenging environment offering you the opportunity to make your mark. You will have support from the wider business for your career to develop into a wide range of future opportunities within Ricardo Energy & Environment.

In return for your commitment, drive and enthusiasm, we offer an attractive benefits package, a personal development plan, and the opportunity to make a difference in a challenging and rewarding field. Ricardo Energy & Environment is an equal opportunities employer.

How to Apply: Click Here