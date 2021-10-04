Senior Project Manager/Project Development Expert (PNG), Nature-Based Solutions, TotalEnergies – Paris initially

Roles & Responsibilities

Nature-Based Solutions (NBS) is TotalEnergies business division in charge of investing in, scaling-up and managing integrated and communities-inclusive nature-based operations that capture carbon. The purpose is to build the Company’s negative carbon reserves in line with the core climate and neutrality strategy and the overall transformation of the Company toward a multi-energies carbon neutral corporation. Total NBS will invest in and manage both new carbon sinks (plantations, improved forestry management, etc) and conservation operations (avoided degradation and deforestation among others).

Who are we looking for?

NBS is looking for a new Senior Project manager, based in Papua New Guinea (PNG) – probably 6 months first based in Paris for integration in the team – whose main responsibilities will be :

Perform a full feasibility, analyze carefully and design a Nature Based Solutions field operation in Papua New Guinea; with the support of TNBS expertise and central team

Explore and understand the local context of REDD+ and Afforestation/reforestation opportunities in the country

Assemble required local and or international partners for operations: landowners, planting and landscape management companies, carbon credits verification players, state authorities (forestry departments, finance, tax, etc.), co-investors, etc.

Assess and qualify technical paths for conservation schemes of high carbon and high biodiversity value forests (plantations and/or improved management of natural forests)

Assess and qualify carbon accounting and certification methodologies applying and validate carbon sink and carbon credits production potential

Design carbon operation and achieve carbon credits ownership for Total NBS

Design and qualification of overall technical and economic framework for operations; including dollars and carbon credits flows, transaction and value.

Take responsibility for managing relationship and overall progress plan with other internal and external parties

Supervise writing of required investment and development files and financial models for Company’s decision process and passing this approval path at the Executive Committee.

Build, manage and monitor a community inclusive state-of-the-art NBS operation in PNG

In charge of closing agreements securing the operation prior to launching the operation

Take responsibility for launching the operation with local stakeholders

Perform the follow-up and ensure the achievement of the first carbon delivery

Contribute to overall goal of the business unit. Participate in team events, give feedback, share views, and if the workload permits work on other development opportunities. Contribute to long-term plan and budget exercise for the PNG operation.

Understand and contribute to international advocacy on nature-based carbon credits verification and certification schemes in different countries and including both regulated and voluntary carbon markets, in the general context of on-going negotiations and decisions.

Requirements:

Technical expertise with track record in managing field projects in sectors such as REDD+, forestry, agriculture

Voluntary carbon market understanding and knowledge

ESG, CSR or biodiversity background is a strong bonus

Cross cultural and cross sector communication and strong negotiation capacities

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Entrepreneurial and solution finder mindset

Relevant industry networks

Business modelling and monitoring capacities with triple bottom line approach

Business development and delivery skills and track record

High working capacity and enthusiasm

High fluency in English

Closes Oct. 31