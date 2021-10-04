Governments need to boost backing for low-carbon hydrogen, IEA says
Published 10:05 on October 4, 2021 / Last updated at 10:42 on October 4, 2021 / Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, EMEA, International / No Comments
Governments should move faster and more decisively in their support for low-carbon hydrogen if the sector is to fulfill its potential in contributing to a global net zero emissions energy system, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a report released on Monday.
