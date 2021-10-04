Americas > Governments need to boost backing for low-carbon hydrogen, IEA says

Governments need to boost backing for low-carbon hydrogen, IEA says

Published 10:05 on October 4, 2021  /  Last updated at 10:42 on October 4, 2021  /  Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, EMEA, International  /  No Comments

Governments should move faster and more decisively in their support for low-carbon hydrogen if the sector is to fulfill its potential in contributing to a global net zero emissions energy system, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a report released on Monday.  

