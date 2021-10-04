Kishida takes reins at crucial time for Japan climate policy
Published 09:55 on October 4, 2021 / Last updated at 09:57 on October 4, 2021 / Asia Pacific, Japan / No Comments
Japan’s parliament on Monday elected Fumio Kishida as the nation’s new prime minister, with observers unsure what to expect from the leadership change in a crucial period for the roll-out of new climate and energy policies.
