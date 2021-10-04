Principal Carbon Management and Performance, South 32 – Perth

This position will play a pivotal role here at South32 ensuring South32 and associated global portfolio of operations and major projects are well positioned in relation to:

• managing and reporting their carbon emissions and performance relevant to our operational footprints.

• understanding and mitigating future carbon liability across the South32 operating jurisdictions.

• identifying and supporting key decarbonisation studies and projects that will support delivery of the group or facility-level emission reduction targets.

Key responsibilities in your role as Principal Carbon Management and Performance at South32 include:

• provision of input into the review and update of the Global Environment Standard to ensure that carbon management and performance-related performance requirements remain fit for purpose in the context of South32 risk profile, public commitments and broader industry trends.

• provision of strategic SME advice to senior leadership and operational/project leadership teams to address current and emerging issues and opportunities associated with the carbon management and performance portfolio, including development of performance metrics for inclusion in business scorecard where relevant.

• contribute into decarbonisation strategy and public commitments relevant to the portfolio, including supporting operations and major projects to identify and progress initiatives that support the business to deliver the strategy and meet public commitments, including facility level targets where they exist.

• coordination of Greenhouse Gas (GHG) reporting requirements relevant to South32 operating jurisdictions and working with operational representatives and 3rd party assurance providers to ensure accuracy of the underlying data accounting processes.

This role will be offered as a full-time, 12-month fixed term contract based out of our Perth head office in the heart of the CBD.

About you

You will have a passion and commitment to be part of a high-performance team focusing on South32’s Safety. You will have the ability to thrive in a team environment and build stakeholder relationships as well as be a natural problem solver and quickly be able to analyse problems and provide solutions.

In addition, you should possess:

• Bachelor Degree (Science / Engineering / Similar)

• In-depth SME knowledge of carbon management and performance relevant to South32 operating jurisdictions, including detailed understanding of the legislative frameworks within the jurisdictions.

• Experience in developing and deploying global programs and initiatives through strong leadership and collaboration.

• Demonstrated ability to influence decisions and performance at both the operational and management level through effective written and verbal communication (including ppt pack development and delivery)

• Experience in external stakeholder engagement (industry, community, regulatory), including ability to influence policy direction.

Our benefits

• You will be able to participate in our industry leading flexible work arrangements

• Competitive salary and annual bonus scheme

• Industry leading parental leave and family care policy

• Ongoing training, education and career development

• Excellent end of trip facilities

• Free onsite fitness classes

Our culture

At South32, our people are fundamental to our success. We’re focused on creating an inclusive workplace, with the right people in the right roles, who are engaged, empowered and appropriately rewarded.

We aspire to be an inclusive organisation, where our workforce reflects the broader demographic of the countries and communities where we operate.

South32 embraces diversity and encourages applications from people of all backgrounds.

About South32

South32 is a globally diversified mining and metals company. Our purpose is to make a difference by developing natural resources, improving people’s lives now and for generations to come.

Applications close on Wednesday the 13th of October. Click here for information on how to apply.