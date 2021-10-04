Carbon & Net Zero Consultant, Mott MacDonald – Melbourne

The Opportunity

We’re looking for a dynamic Carbon & Net Zero Consultant to join our newly formed Net Zero Advisory team on a permanent basis in our Melbourne office. Reporting to the Net Zero Lead, APNA, you will join a highly productive team that works across the Asia Pacific, New Zealand, and Australian (APNA) region in helping organisations decarbonise.

The key aspects of your role will include:

• Helping establish and shape the development and success of APNA’s Net Zero Advisory business by contributing to the strategy, implementation plans and build out of key activities.

• Identifying target and emerging clients, and creating winning proposals to seed new business opportunities

• Growing our business with respect to Net Zero Advisory services, ultimately becoming a ‘trusted advisor’ to our existing and future client base

• Refining the Net Zero Advisory offering and services, including identifying obstacles and the enablers for success

• Realising opportunities for application of the Moata Carbon Portal, and the deployment of other digital tools and services to assist clients in reducing their carbon footprint

• Monitoring and tracking success, including identifying systems and process improvements

• Contributing to the creation of Net Zero Advisory marketing and communication initiatives, campaigns, and products, including thought leadership and events

• Building internal alignment, engagement, and support for the Net Zero Initiative in APNA and acting as the local interface with the Net Zero Carbon Diamonds

• Collaborating with the Net Zero APNA Coordinator and Working Group, sharing knowledge, learnings, and success, and leveraging experience across the Group

• Conducting benchmarking and advising clients on strategy, targets, priorities, pathways, road mapping and solutions associated with Net Zero objectives

• Driving high levels of technical quality delivery of Net Zero Advisory services

• Mentoring and developing staff to enable high quality delivery

• Monitoring and communicating trends in Net Zero across the business, and helping clients align their policies and processes to Net Zero legislation

• Interfacing Net Zero Advisory services with broader outcomes, such as digital innovation, resilience, healthy buildings and whole life cost

• Ensuring the production of deliverables to agreed timelines and within budget

What you’ll bring to the team

• 10 years’ experience working in corporate sustainability and environmental roles

• Experience in client engagement with an ability to establish strong client relationships

• An attitude and desire to help clients on their decarbonisation journey and progress towards Net Zero

• Knowledge of key methodologies associated with energy and carbon reduction in the built environment (desired but not essential), e.g. energy assessments, carbon foot printing, life cycle assessment, carbon management, and broader sustainability such as; the GBCA Climate Positive Pathway, Climate Active, PAS2080, the UN SDGs, etc.

• Policy development and/or research experience in to low and net zero carbon themes

• Excellent communication skills and able to relate to others at all levels

• Well organised, with strong planning and management skills

• Bring a range of report writing, and visual and verbal presentation techniques

If successful in this role, you’ll be working on significant projects that shape the communities in which we live. You will build connections with our international colleagues and bring this knowledge to our clients and to their projects.

There’s no time like the present to make a change.

