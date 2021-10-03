Carbon Taxes > Austria unveils German-inspired carbon levy in tax overhaul

Austria unveils German-inspired carbon levy in tax overhaul

Published 18:17 on October 3, 2021  /  Last updated at 10:07 on October 4, 2021  /  Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

Austria will introduce a German-inspired carbon tax on domestic transport and building emissions from 2022, the conservative-greens coalition government announced Sunday as it unveiled larger tax reforms.

