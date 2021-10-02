Replace UK climate policies with a single carbon tax, think-tank recommends
Published 01:26 on October 2, 2021 / Last updated at 01:31 on October 2, 2021 / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
The UK government should consider replacing its raft of climate policies and carbon pricing schemes with a single tax to help it more easily reach its mid-century net zero emissions target, a think-tank said early Saturday.
