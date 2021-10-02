Americas > US lawmaker deal to boost carbon capture and storage tax credit to $85/tonne -reports

US lawmaker deal to boost carbon capture and storage tax credit to $85/tonne -reports

Published 00:50 on October 2, 2021  /  Last updated at 00:51 on October 2, 2021  /  Americas, US  /  No Comments

The White House and Democratic lawmakers have reached agreement to boost the US tax credit for carbon capture and storage (CCS) to $85/tonne, according to media reports, a level that could see more industrial emitters adopting the technology while also providing a boost to the country’s oil and gas sector.

