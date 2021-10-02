US lawmaker deal to boost carbon capture and storage tax credit to $85/tonne -reports

The White House and Democratic lawmakers have reached agreement to boost the US tax credit for carbon capture and storage (CCS) to $85/tonne, according to media reports, a level that could see more industrial emitters adopting the technology while also providing a boost to the country’s oil and gas sector.