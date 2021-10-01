Speculator WCI net length sees largest draw in 18 months, CFTC data shows

Published 23:43 on October 1, 2021 / Last updated at 23:44 on October 1, 2021

Speculator net length in WCI allowances suffered its largest draw since Sep. 2020, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday, while compliance entities held fast to their net short positions over the past week.