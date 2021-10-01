Asia Pacific > AU Market: ACCUs jump 10% to new record high on thin volume

AU Market: ACCUs jump 10% to new record high on thin volume

Published 09:15 on October 1, 2021  /  Last updated at 09:15 on October 1, 2021  /  Asia Pacific, Australia  /  No Comments

Australian spot carbon offsets rose 10% late on Friday afternoon, as bullish sentiment and scarce supply continue to push the market north, although on small volumes.

