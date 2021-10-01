Policy Advisor, International Climate and Environment, HM Treasury – Darlington

International Group

The International Group (IG) is responsible for promoting and protecting the UK’s economic and fiscal interests overseas. We support the Chancellor and senior officials in building relations with key international partners and representing the UK in a wider variety of international organisations such as the EU, G7, G20 and IMF (International Monetary Fund). We also analyse macroeconomic developments at a country, regional and global level; and take forward the Treasury’s interests in specific issues from counter illicit finance and asset freezing to trade and our relations with the EU, climate change and energy.

International Group recognises the value a diverse workforce brings to our work, and welcomes applicants from all backgrounds. Although an important part of some roles, not all roles in IG require international travel. We actively encourage flexible working practices, including part time working and job-sharing so please feel free to discuss different working patterns with the recruiting line manager or relevant deputy director.

Global Issues Team

Global Policy Issues is a friendly and diverse team of 10 people working on some of the most pressing issues at the top of the Government’s international priorities. The team is comprised of two branches covering Global Health and International Climate and Environment and works closely with other teams in international Group including International Institutions and Policy and relevant spending teams.

The international climate change branch is the hub of climate and energy expertise in the International Group, and we work closely with other teams across the department to deliver the Treasury’s international climate and energy climate policy objectives.

Key accountabilities

This is an exciting time to be working on international climate change policy. Climate change is one of the government’s top priorities, and a material issue for HMT. The UK has ambitious domestic carbon emissions reduction targets and has decarbonised its economy faster than any other G7 country. However, today the UK emits around 1% of the world’s emissions which means we need to work with others to reach out global climate and environment goals.

HMT’s international climate and environment objectives are to ensure that all finance ministries embed climate and environment into their financial, economic and fiscal policy decisions, to drive a global economy-wide system change that crowds sustainable finance into low-carbon and climate-resilient growth.

We are hiring one Policy Adviser and are looking for a motivated individual to work in this high-profile and fast-paced area.

Accountabilities will include:

1. Developing the HMT and UK position on international policy issues related to international climate change and the environment, informed by our domestic position and interests. You will provide high-quality, evidence-based advice and briefing for senior officials and Ministers.

2. Delivering international engagement on issues of energy, climate and environment. You will need the ability to build good working relationships with diverse sets of stakeholders and be a credible representative for HM Treasury and the UK. You will have a strong ability to manage upwards, steering and supporting senior colleagues in their engagement.

3. Building and maintaining an in-depth knowledge of policy areas covered within the branch. You must be able to effectively communicate complex ideas, translate theory into concrete policy proposals, and make evidence-based judgements about how best to achieve our objectives.

4. Working closely with other HM Treasury teams to deliver policy and engagement objectives. The team is the hub of expertise within the International Group on matters of energy, climate and environment. You will need to develop collaborative relationships with teams leading on policy in the MDBs and the IMF, the G20 and G7 and other country leads.

5. Helping to deliver the UK’s international climate change agenda, especially following COP26, and with other government departments including Cabinet Office, the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) and the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

We operate flexibly across the team as new priorities emerge, so responsibilities may change over time. The team works hard to promote an inclusive and supportive atmosphere, so active participation in team and group corporate activity is strongly encouraged.

Recruitment Candidate Guidance Sessions

An overview of Success Profiles and the STAR approach; top tips for the application and interview process and an opportunity to ask questions.

Wednesday 13th October 2021: 5-6pm

https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_NGNkYjA1ODMtMWQ4NS00ODk5LTkyMjUtODExMjY1NmNhMmJi%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%22ed1644c5-05e0-49e6-bc39-fcf7ac51c18c%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%2219012066-ed68-478e-8bac-e8f86b0bd4f1%22%7d

Policy Adviser International Climate and Environment Drop In Sessions: An opportunity to learn more about the role available; to speak with the Hiring Manager and to ask any questions that you may have about working at HM Treasury.

Monday 11th October 2021: 1-2pm

https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_NjZkZjUxNDctY2UxZi00ODEwLWI1ZGItN2Q2ZjAxZjUxOTE4%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%22ed1644c5-05e0-49e6-bc39-fcf7ac51c18c%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%223638ab1e-0a50-4e4c-b4c0-53545663dfbb%22%7d

Or join us on 7th October 2021 in Darlington College to learn more about the new Darlington Economic Campus, meet some of the Senior Civil Servants who will be leading he Campus, learn about upcoming job opportunities and get a flavour of what it is like to work in a range of Government departments.

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/darlington-economic-campus-career-fair-tickets-172847550677

Responsibilities

Candidates – Please note, you will be asked to give evidence in your application of how you meet these criteria.

Required Skills, Experience and Behaviours:

If we receive large volumes of applications, we will conduct an initial sift on the first criterion, which will be a behaviour.

The first criterion is: Ability to see the big picture, particularly by identifying trade-offs and inter-linkages between different policy areas and using this information to support effective decision making. (Seeing the big picture)

Behaviours/Experience:

1. Ability to analyse and use a range of relevant, credible information and evaluate evidence to confidently make decisions and produce evidence-based recommendations in a timely manner (Making effective decisions)

2. Ability to establish effective working relationships and influence people who have different roles and perspectives. (Working together)

3. Evidence of knowledge of and interest in climate change issues

NOTES TO CANDIDATES

– Please refer to the candidate FAQ document which is a link on the job advert – this will provide you with guidance on completing the application form. Please contact hrrecruitment@hmtreasury.gov.uk if you have any issue accessing this document

– At HM Treasury, to maximise diversity and inclusion within our workforce, we operate a fair, open and anonymous recruitment process. This means that the sift panel will only be able to assess you on the written evidence supplied in your application answers. They will not have access to personal information or CV.

– You will be assessed on your skills, experience and behaviours through the online application form (Personal Statement section). When completing your application form, please outline how you meet the requirements as detailed in the ‘candidate assessment of skills and experience ‘section of this job description. This will give you the best chance to provide the evidence that the panel wants to assess. More guidance can be found here – completing your personal statement.

– If we receive a large number of applications, applications will be assessed initially against the first criterion alone (Behaviours section of the application form). You will then be assessed against the other criteria if you have met the minimum score on the first criterion.

– Find out more about how the Civil Service assesses candidates and uses Success Profiles (opens in a new window) to test skills, experience and behaviours in applications and interviews.

– Applications are not reviewed until the closing date has passed. You will be notified of the outcome of your application as soon as the recruitment panel has reviewed all the applications.

– Please use the STAR (Situation, Task, Action, Result) approach when writing your application answers.

Situation – Describe the situation you found yourself in and what happened.

Task – The Hiring Manager will want to understand what you tried to achieve from the situation that you found yourself in.

Action – What actions did you take and how did you do it. Make sure to use “I”, not “we” to explain how your actions lead to a result.

Result – Use facts and statistics to demonstrate the results that your actions produced. Explain whether it was a successful outcome, and if not, what you learned from the experience.

Recruitment Timeline:

Closing: 24th October 2021

Sift: w/c 25th October 2021

Interviews: w/c 4/5th November 2021