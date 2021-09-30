CN Markets: Large OTC deals lift China ETS, most eyes on offsets
Published 14:34 on September 30, 2021 / Last updated at 14:40 on September 30, 2021 / China, China's National ETS, China's Offset Market, China's Pilot Markets / No Comments
Nearly 9 million allowances traded OTC in China’s carbon market over the past couple of days, adding some much-needed liquidity to the market, though most traders are focused on offsets with speculators placing bets on which CCERs might be deemed eligible for the first compliance cycle.
Nearly 9 million allowances traded OTC in China’s carbon market over the past couple of days, adding some much-needed liquidity to the market, though most traders are focused on offsets with speculators placing bets on which CCERs might be deemed eligible for the first compliance cycle.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.