China > CN Markets: Large OTC deals lift China ETS, most eyes on offsets

CN Markets: Large OTC deals lift China ETS, most eyes on offsets

Published 14:34 on September 30, 2021  /  Last updated at 14:40 on September 30, 2021  /  China, China's National ETS, China's Offset Market, China's Pilot Markets  /  No Comments

Nearly 9 million allowances traded OTC in China’s carbon market over the past couple of days, adding some much-needed liquidity to the market, though most traders are focused on offsets with speculators placing bets on which CCERs might be deemed eligible for the first compliance cycle.

Nearly 9 million allowances traded OTC in China’s carbon market over the past couple of days, adding some much-needed liquidity to the market, though most traders are focused on offsets with speculators placing bets on which CCERs might be deemed eligible for the first compliance cycle.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software