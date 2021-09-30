EMEA > Romania to front-load most of its pre-2032 coal plant closures under EU investment plan

Romania to front-load most of its pre-2032 coal plant closures under EU investment plan

Published 12:21 on September 30, 2021

Romania will phase out coal-fired power by end of 2032, with a majority of its 4.59 GW fleet being shuttered before 2026, according to a deal clinched with the European Commission.

