Romania to front-load most of its pre-2032 coal plant closures under EU investment plan

Published 12:21 on September 30, 2021 / Last updated at 12:21 on September 30, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments

Romania will phase out coal-fired power by end of 2032, with a majority of its 4.59 GW fleet being shuttered before 2026, according to a deal clinched with the European Commission.