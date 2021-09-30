ANALYSIS: Surge in “carbon neutral” LNG prompts moves for clearer emissions counting

Published 12:23 on September 30, 2021 / Last updated at 12:33 on September 30, 2021 / Voluntary Market / No Comments

The acceleration in "carbon neutral" LNG cargoes is leading to louder calls for clear reporting on emissions and offset quality, as some companies use methods that cover barely a fifth of the fuel's climate impact while avoiding hundred of thousands of dollars in offsetting costs.