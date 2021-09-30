Voluntary Market > ANALYSIS: Surge in “carbon neutral” LNG prompts moves for clearer emissions counting

ANALYSIS: Surge in “carbon neutral” LNG prompts moves for clearer emissions counting

Published 12:23 on September 30, 2021  /  Last updated at 12:33 on September 30, 2021  /  Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

The acceleration in "carbon neutral" LNG cargoes is leading to louder calls for clear reporting on emissions and offset quality, as some companies use methods that cover barely a fifth of the fuel's climate impact while avoiding hundred of thousands of dollars in offsetting costs.

The acceleration in “carbon neutral” LNG cargoes is leading to louder calls for clear reporting on emissions and offset quality, as some companies use methods that cover barely a fifth of the fuel’s climate impact while avoiding hundred of thousands of dollars in offsetting costs.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software