China’s small-scale offset market boom comes to Shenzhen
Published 09:14 on September 30, 2021 / Last updated at 09:14 on September 30, 2021 / China, China's Offset Market, China's Pilot Markets / No Comments
Shenzhen has become the latest Chinese jurisdiction to announce plans for a so-called “inclusive” small-scale offset scheme, aiming to drive production and lifestyle changes that can cut carbon emissions from small businesses, organisations, and individuals.
