Market Research Analyst, European Power and Emissions, TotalEnergies – Geneva

Job Description

Are you looking to grow your career in the vibrant world of energy trading?

Do you have a solid analytical background coupled with knowledge of commodities markets particularly Power?

If yes, we would love to see your profile as we are looking to hire our Market Research Analyst – European Power and Emissions.

About us

TotalEnergies has developed a strong expertise in oil and biofuels, natural gas and electricity trading. Trading entities are based in Geneva, Paris, Houston and Singapore.

TotalEnergies installed its European trading hub across in Geneva, which now bring together very large teams around trading activities: TotalEnergies Trading & Shipping (T&S) and TotalEnergies Gas and Power (TGP).

TotalEnergies Gas and Power (TGP) is the trading arm of TotalEnergies in the field of low carbon energies. As such, it operates in fast-evolving market dynamics influenced by internal and external factors that require constant adaptation and evolution.

Uncertainties specific to the trading environment (volatility of prices, supply & demand mismatches) are coupled with those coming from the broader energy sector (climate change policies, changes in the energy mix, developments of new energy sources, etc). In such context, Trading helps to ensure growth and profitability to a key segment of the business in order to reach the objective of Carbon Neutrality by 2050.

What you will do

You will join the Quantitative and Trading Analysis (Q&TA) team which aims at providing a better understanding of the gas, LNG, power, emissions, dry products, and NGL markets traded by TotalEnergies Gas and Power (TGP) in terms of prices and fundamentals, finding ways to model and forecast their dynamics and dealing with complex issues requiring a quantitative approach (pricing, hedging and simulations of complex products, transactions or assets).

In a context of great autonomy, the Q&TA team contributes interpretation, advisory and support to all TGP trading desks and to senior management and helps them define trading strategies and take investment decisions.

You will work with trading desks and other stakeholders throughout the organization to identify opportunities for leveraging data in order to help traders take positions on the market and more broadly the company to catch new business opportunities. This requires in-depth analysis of complex and unique problems as well as creative and strategic thinking.

You will cover primarily the European power and emissions markets but will get exposure to and support projects related to all the commodities traded by TGP.

You will find below your key responsibilities:

Develop and maintain models to analyse European power and emissions market prices and fundamental data (generation, demand, weather impact, etc) and stay up to date on market structure in terms of companies, infrastructure and regulations.

In collaboration with IT and data scientists within the team, develop and maintain analytical tools and processes to improve and automate data gathering and analysis. Monitor availability of new data sources and tools to expand the current reach of European power and emissions analytics.

Help maintaining predictive forecasting models using quantitative and qualitative methods. Monitor the driving forces on the markets and help on all questions and topics European power and emissions market-related on the trading floor.

Develop an understanding of the trading desks business models and stay up to date regarding their trading positions in order to develop a market view and a framework to produce price targets. Support traders defining trading strategies.

Collaborate with the regional power, gas and LNG analysts to build cross-commodity analytics and forecasts and with quantitative analysts and data scientists within the team to leverage advanced analytical techniques.

Carry ad hoc analysis and projects in support of other analysts, traders and senior management

Provide written reports to global TGP trading desks and senior management, as well as to Paris headquarters, affiliates and market partners; create and update presentations on market-related topics.

Ensure analytical support to Paris headquarters (Strategy, E&P, REN, Business Development, etc) on market-related issues.

APPLY HERE