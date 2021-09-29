Green group refutes Dominion arguments in RGGI rate request petition
Published 22:26 on September 29, 2021 / Last updated at 22:26 on September 29, 2021 / Americas, US / No Comments
A green group argued Wednesday that the Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC) must either reject Dominion’s rate request to recover nearly $168 million in RGGI obligations for failing to perform least-cost analysis or require future examination of additional compliance options.
A green group argued Wednesday that the Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC) must either reject Dominion’s rate request to recover nearly $168 million in RGGI obligations for failing to perform least-cost analysis or require future examination of additional compliance options.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.