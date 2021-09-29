Green group refutes Dominion arguments in RGGI rate request petition

Published 22:26 on September 29, 2021 / Last updated at 22:26 on September 29, 2021 / Americas, US / No Comments

A green group argued Wednesday that the Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC) must either reject Dominion’s rate request to recover nearly $168 million in RGGI obligations for failing to perform least-cost analysis or require future examination of additional compliance options.