CBAM to leave Chinese steel, aluminium uncompetitive in Europe without fast emissions cuts, bank warns
Published 12:45 on September 29, 2021 / Last updated at 12:47 on September 29, 2021 / CBAM, China, China's National ETS, International / No Comments
Chinese steel and aluminium will be priced out of the European market when the EU’s carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) kicks in in 2026, unless the sectors decarbonise fast, according to an analyst report published on Wednesday.
