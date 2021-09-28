California offset prices rise before compliance deadline, as discounts remain near historic level

Published 22:41 on September 28, 2021 / Last updated at 22:41 on September 28, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California Carbon Offset (CCO) prices are rising ahead of the upcoming November WCI compliance deadline amid surging allowance values and an uptick in demand, but the discount to carbon permits remains near all-time highs, data shows.