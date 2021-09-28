California Carbon Offset (CCO) prices are rising ahead of the upcoming November WCI compliance deadline amid surging allowance values and an uptick in demand, but the discount to carbon permits remains near all-time highs, data shows.
California offset prices rise before compliance deadline, as discounts remain near historic level
California Carbon Offset (CCO) prices are rising ahead of the upcoming November WCI compliance deadline amid surging allowance values and an uptick in demand, but the discount to carbon permits remains near all-time highs, data shows.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.