Carbon Project Developer, ClimatePartner – Munich

ClimatePartner is a solution provider for corporate climate action: We combine individual consulting with cloud-based software that is unique on the market. We help our customers calculate and reduce carbon emissions and offset unavoidable emissions. This renders products and companies climate neutral, which is confirmed by our label.

We offer carbon offset projects in different regions and with different technologies and standards. The additional social benefits of the projects are particularly important to us. Our efforts are geared towards the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations.

ClimatePartner was founded in Munich in 2006. Today, our more than 300 employees are spread across offices in Munich, Berlin, Essen, London, The Hague, Vienna, Milan and Zurich. We work with more than 4.000 companies in 35 countries.