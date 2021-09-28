RGGI outlines schedule for upcoming programme review process
Published 17:06 on September 28, 2021 / Last updated at 17:06 on September 28, 2021 / Americas, US / No Comments
The 11 RGGI states are hoping to finish the upcoming programme review of the power sector carbon market by 2023, with officials aiming to complete policy scenarios by mid-2022, according to documents published Tuesday morning.
