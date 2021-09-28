RGGI outlines schedule for upcoming programme review process

Published 17:06 on September 28, 2021 / Last updated at 17:06 on September 28, 2021

The 11 RGGI states are hoping to finish the upcoming programme review of the power sector carbon market by 2023, with officials aiming to complete policy scenarios by mid-2022, according to documents published Tuesday morning.