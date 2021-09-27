Ecology/Carbon Analyst, Evolve Environmental Solutions – Brisbane

Evolve Environmental Solutions is seeking an experienced environmental professional with 1 to 3 years’ experience, on a permanent part-time basis (0.6 FTE).

The successful applicant being accustomed to both office-based reporting and ecological farming field studies for a variety of clientele. The role will be based in Kedron, however travel throughout South East Queensland & occasionally further afield will be required to conduct field studies

Primary duties:

GIS mapping for reporting

Report writing

Ecological field works (Bio-Condition, all fauna techniques listed in the State Guidelines, Botanical surveys)

Tender writing; and

Keeping up to date with environmental legislative changes

Secondary duties:

Be able to understand and work in the carbon farming sector (i.e. FullCAM Modelling)

Provide carbon farming reporting to enter into contracts under the LRF and ERF

Provide carbon sequestration reporting

The successful applicant will possess:

A Bachelor Degree in Environmental Science, Ecology or Similar

1 to 3 years of demonstrated working experience in the Ecological and/or Carbon Farming field

High level of analytical reporting and communications skills

Proficient use of GIS programs to create maps, plan and conduct GIS analysis

Ability to operate at the highest level whilst working to deadlines

A solid understanding of Environmental legislation (Commonwealth, State and LGA (SEQ))

Desirable qualities:

An understanding of the LRF and ERF Carbon Farming Frameworks

Proficiency in FullCAM and other modelling systems

Evolve Environmental Solutions has a flexible working environment. We pride ourselves on being open, honest and transparent and empower our team with the skills required to flourish in their roles.

If this sounds like your next challenge then please forward your resume without delay.

More information about Evolve Environmental Solutions can be found by reviewing our website www.evolvenvironmental.com.au

How to Apply: Click Here