Senior Carbon Analyst, Ekos Kāmahi – Wellington

Ekos Kāmahi is a social enterprise that:

Enables businesses to reduce their climate change impact by helping them to understand the greenhouse gas impact of their activities; and

Develops, pilots and scales up innovative approaches to financing a sustainable future.

Ekos Kāmahi is seeking to revolutionise the financing of a sustainable future by developing projects that grow and protect indigenous forests in rural communities in Aotearoa and the Pacific Islands. We connect businesses and governments with our projects through our carbon measurement, offsetting and certification services.

We are passionate about contributing to the development of a new low-carbon economy and to making a difference through mitigating the impacts of climate change. We are a flexible and diverse team spread across Aotearoa.

The Role:

This is a new role within the small but growing Carbon Analytics Team. The Carbon Analytics Team is responsible for working with businesses, events, local and central government, and non-governmental clients to measure their carbon footprints, assist in identifying carbon reduction opportunities, and provide certifications under the Ekos Certification programme.

The Senior Carbon Analyst will lead projects to measure the organisational footprints (and if relevantly experienced, the product carbon footprint) of our clients. The Senior Carbon Analyst will also lead carbon reduction projects for clients, assisting them to develop reduction plans. These initiatives require a deep understanding of greenhouse gas accounting and the relevant ISO standards for greenhouse gas measurement, coupled with the ability to design robust, innovative, and science-based processes and methodologies.

Tasks & responsibilities:

Lead projects working with clients to measure organisational carbon footprints.

Lead projects working with clients to measure product carbon footprints (if relevantly experienced).

Lead the development of carbon reduction plans with clients for their organisational or product footprint.

Contribute to the design and development of methodologies to measure the carbon emissions of clients (organisation or product).

Identify, develop, and continuously expand Ekos Kāmahi’s database of industry emissions factors.

Continuously improve Ekos Kāmahi’s processes and systems for measuring carbon dioxide.

Contribute to the on-going development and expansion of Ekos Kāmahi’s client base through the application of a client centric approach.

Contribute to the enhancement of the Carbon Analytics Team and its team members by assisting other team members with issues and concerns as required.

Contribute to the growth and success of Ekos Kāmahi.

Qualifications & experience:

You will hold a bachelor’s degree or higher in an environmental or sustainability science.

You will have demonstrated experience in the area of sustainability, specifically with extensive experience (>5 years) in greenhouse gas accounting.

You have proven experience working in carbon emissions accounting and reporting frameworks (voluntary or regulatory) such as ISO 14064-1 (2018) and the GHG Protocol Corporate, Scope 2 and

Scope 3 Supply Chain Standards.

You may have experience in carbon accounting for products and in working with the relevant ISO standards for product carbon footprint measurement, ISO 14067.

You’re familiar with the corporate climate accounting and target-setting landscape, and have a demonstrated understanding of the underpinning science, and its challenges and limitations.

You will have some experience in the development of sustainability strategies with a particular focus on decarbonisation.

You have strong analytic skills and a proven track record of problem-solving.

You have a passion for working on climate change solutions.

Experience and enthusiasm for working in an innovative, fast-paced and ever-changing environment.

You have a ‘can do’ attitude and a willingness to pitch in and get stuff done.

Benefits:

We are a compassionate social enterprise.

We have some flexibility regarding the geographic location of this position, although it must be in Aotearoa.

We offer flexible working conditions, including working from home.

We’re a dynamic fun team of people who are passionate about innovative climate change solutions, sustainable land management and forest conservation.

Please only apply if you fulfil the criteria – in particular, we are only looking for candidates with strong GHG accounting experience and a good understanding of accounting methodologies for measuring organisational GHG inventories and possibly product carbon footprints.

