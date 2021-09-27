Carbon Asset Officer, C-Quest Capital – Washington DC

Background to CQC

C-Quest Capital LLC (“CQC”), which was founded and is still run by Ken Newcombe (ex-World Bank, Climate Change Capital, Goldman Sachs), is a leading global developer of carbon offset projects, headquartered in Washington D.C. Our mission is to reduce humanity’s carbon footprint, while enabling people in poorer communities around the world to transform their lives. We do this by making profitable investments in carbon-reduction programs that provide access to clean, efficient energy appliances and climate-smart small-scale agriculture and forestry services for poor families. These investments use the infrastructure of global carbon markets to quantify and monetize carbon reductions and are targeted for projects that benefit the least-developed countries, while our use of innovative financial structures and public-private partnerships manages investment risk in these emerging markets.

Our investment projects have improved the lives of over 20 million people in Africa, India, Southeast Asia and Central America. To date, our projects have generated over 4 million tons of CO₂ emission reductions and counting.

Background to the Role

Building on over a decade of operational activities, and more than two decades of carbon markets experience, CQC is scaling its investment programs to match the increasing demand for carbon offsets from the voluntary markets to meet ‘Net Zero’ targets for sovereigns, corporates and consumers. The Company has identified investment opportunities to generate more than three hundred million tons of CO2 emission reductions over the next decade, which will require upwards of $200 million of capital investment, of which $30 million has recently been committed by major international institutions.

In order to facilitate the expanded engagement with financial and strategic investors to raise a further c. $170 million of investment capital over the next 2-3 years, the Company is now looking to recruit a Carbon Asset Officer to support CQC as a whole. This is a new role, based in Washington, DC and will report to Senior Sales and Marketing Advisor.

Key Responsibilities

The Carbon Asset Officer will have the following main responsibilities:

Manage accounts in the different carbon emissions registries (CDM, Verra, Gold Standard, CTX, etc.), which involves:

Acting as CQC first point of contact with the registries.

Processing registration, renewal, and verification of carbon projects.

Providing, drafting or finalizing documentation as required by the registries.

Administering issuance and transfer of assets monitoring.

Manage of contracts for the sale of assets

Understanding of CQC obligations related to sales, distribution, and settlement.

Organizing and maintaining copies of all contracts.

Assisting with the preparation, filing and service of contracts.

Being CQC staff responsible for following the settlement terms agreed on executed contracts.

Coordinating with Operations and Sales Teams on the availability of assets to comply with contracts.

Be the point of contact for sales inventory information.

Draft invoices and distributing invoices as requested by CQC Finance Team.

Report on sales and inventory

On monthly basis, report to Management Team on registration, verification, issuance, and sales processed.

On monthly basis, report to Finance Team on invoices processed and expected payments based on contracts’ terms.

On bi-weekly basis, report to Operations and Sales Team on upcoming deliveries based on contracts’ terms.

Relevant Experiences, Training & Qualifications

The successful candidate is likely to have the following prior experiences and training/qualifications:

Minimum of Associate Degree in a relevant subject with strong grades. Relevant subjects include Business Administration, Law, Economics, IT.

At least two years of relevant professional experience working in a paralegal capacity or executive assistant role.

Strong analytical skills and attention to detail.

Strong work ethic.

Proven ability to self-manage day to day activities.

Exceptional communication and organizational skills.

High level skills in Excel, PowerPoint and Word.

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment.

Ability to work well remotely and collaborate with international team members.

An ability to fit in with the high-performance and collaborative culture of CQC.

An interest in the challenges that climate change presents and the role that carbon markets can play to address it.

An interest to actively help the rural poor in less developed countries in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Previous experience with carbon emissions registries is a plus but not required, on the job training will be provided.

Compensation Details

Competitive base salary commensurate with experience.

Performance-driven annual bonus, the quantum of which will be dependent on achieving personal and corporate annual targets.

Other corporate benefits will include Health Insurance, 401k, leave, flexible work environment.

How to Apply: Click Here