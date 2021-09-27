Senior Program Officer, Nature Based Innovations, Verra – Flexible

Job Title: Senior Program Officer, Nature Based Innovations

Location: Flexible (Working remotely during COVID-19, with long-term remote work arrangements possible

Start Date: Immediately

Reports to: Senior Director, Forest Carbon Innovations

Verra is a global leader helping to tackle the world’s most intractable environmental and social challenges. As a mission-driven non-profit organization, Verra is committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, improving livelihoods, and protecting natural resources across the private and public sectors. We support climate action and sustainable development with standards, tools, and programs that credibly, transparently, and robustly assess environmental and social impacts and enable funding for sustaining and scaling up projects that verifiably deliver these benefits. We work in any arena where we see a need for clear standards, a role for market-based mechanisms, and an opportunity to generate significant environmental and social value.

Verra manages a portfolio of standards, including the:

Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) — the world’s leading carbon crediting program, with more than 1600 registered projects in 80 countries, and accounting for two-thirds of all voluntary carbon market transaction volume.

Sustainable Development Verified Impact Standard (SD VISta) — a flexible framework for assessing and reporting on the sustainable development benefits of project-based activities.

Climate, Community & Biodiversity (CCB) Standards — to identify projects that simultaneously address climate change, support local communities, and conserve biodiversity.

Plastic Waste Reduction Program — to enable robust impact assessment of new or scaled-up waste recovery and recycling projects around the globe.

Verra’s Innovations Team is looking for a Senior Program Officer to support our work to cultivate climate impact and generate related environmental and social benefits through the VCS Program.

A day with Verra’s collaborative Innovations Team might include…

Participating in Innovations Team meetings to identify new opportunities to create and implement solutions to barriers within existing VCS Program processes, requirements, and methodologies related to natural climate solutions.

Contributing to and running interactions with external professionals (e.g., coordinating partners and consultants) and stakeholders, including project and methodology developers, validation/verification bodies, credit buyers, and others.

Collaborating with the Communications team to ensure that formal updates opportunities to provide input are accurately advertised and communicated to our stakeholders.

Researching approaches for measuring and monitoring greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reductions and/or removals resulting from a specific natural climate solution.

Revising a specific section of a VCS Program document to make it clearer, reflect scientific developments, or include updated options to drive significant environmental and social impact in the climate and sustainable development sectors.

Specific functions you will be responsible for leading…

Coordinating and providing technical input to develop new VCS methodologies for natural climate solutions (e.g., improved forest management).

Drafting revisions to VCS Program rules and procedures to help maintain the Program’s robustness, workability, and impact for natural climate solutions as those activities evolve.

Providing technical guidance to Program Team colleagues and users of the VCS Program. Such users include project developers, methodology developers, validation/verification bodies, and other stakeholders such as credit buyers.

Supporting the Verra Innovations Team on other emerging opportunities.

Participating in domestic and international conferences and other events as required.

You bring with you…

At least three years of relevant professional or internship experience, preferably working for a standards organization, NGO, government, project developer, and/or validation and verification body.

Technical background and proven understanding of climate change and environmental science; experience in agriculture, forestry, or other land use and GHG quantification greatly preferred.

Understanding of carbon markets, GHG accounting, climate change mitigation and adaptation strategies, and Sustainable Development Goals, and an appreciation for the challenges and opportunities faced by practitioners of these arenas.

Strong attention to detail; excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Strong project management and organizational skills, including prioritizing and working efficiently and effectively under deadlines.

Culturally aware with the ability to work with stakeholders and partners from different countries and cultures.

Self-starter with the ability to excel in a professional environment with limited supervision.

Fluency in English is essential. Fluency in other languages, especially Spanish, French, or Bahasa, would be an advantage.

In this role, you will grow and expand your expertise by…

Working at the cutting edge of programs designed to drive finance towards high-impact activities that tackle some of the most pressing environmental issues of our day.

Working on challenges and opportunities faced by practitioners of activities to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve livelihoods.

Finding effective ways to ensure the quality of projects and credits under Verra programs.

Working with a multifaceted, committed, and focused team of professionals.

You will know you are successful if…

You are seen as a reliable and capable member of the team by your peers and manager.

You build an appreciation and respect for the challenges and opportunities faced by users of Verra’s programs and can optimally ensure the quality of activities certified under Verra’s programs.

Verra stakeholders consistently express positive feedback regarding your ability to collaborate to find workable solutions to challenges they face.

You will join a team…

From diverse locations and backgrounds, including carbon market specialists, ex-government representatives, auditors, and more.

Committed to driving finance to projects and programs that advance climate action and sustainable development. · That embodies the values Verra has established for itself, and which include Teamwork, Results, Integrity, Balance, and Exploration.

Compensation at Verra

To help us attract and retain top talent, we pay employees competitively to the market. In return, we expect each employee to, at a minimum:

Meet expectations in terms of work effort and performance;

Take the initiative to build the skills and knowledge needed to do their job optimally; and

Embody Verra’s values.

For this position, the salary range is USD $56,000 – $68,000.

We will recognize employees who go beyond expected performance with salary increases and/or promotions, but the bar for earning those rewards is high.

Salary is one component of Verra’s total compensation package, which also includes:

Health, vision and dental care, and life insurance;

Verra contributions to each employee’s retirement plan;

Verra contributions as required by national labor laws in countries where staff are located;

Paid Time Off (PTO), sabbatical, and other leave allowances; and

Funds to support professional development.

To apply, please send us the following: