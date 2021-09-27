Project Lead, Future Energy Outlook, TransitionZero – London

TransitionZero supports investors, governments, companies and civil society seeking to manage the risks and opportunities associated with the transition to a zero-carbon economy. TranstionZero combines data science with economic analysis and financial modelling to increase information flows that inform business and policy decisions.

TransitionZero is looking for a senior energy professional to lead the development of the Future Energy Outlook, a new, regularly published report on the future of the global energy system.

What is Future Energy Outlook?

Published twice a year, the Future Energy Outlook (FEO) intends to provide critical insights on energy markets, policy, and the future of the global energy system. It will be based on objective data, transparent assumptions, open-source modelling, and dispassionate analysis. The FEO will use a scenario-based approach and rigorous scientific methods to illustrate how the energy system might evolve during the coming decades and how it is affected by key variables, chief among them the policies adopted by governments around the world.

The FEO will be guided by three high-level principles:

Objective methodology based on least-cost optimization to clarify the cost of decarbonisation independent of policy

Transparent model methodology, assumptions, and codebase available for users to inspect and replicate

Credibly challenge the model orthodoxy to showcase the economic opportunities associated with the energy transition towards a net-zero future

The FEO will be supported by a steering committee of geographically diverse and internationally regarded institutions. The provisional plan is to productionise the model and publish the first report in Q4 of 2022.

The FEO will be produced and published by TransitionZero.

Tasks and responsibilities

Identify the unique selling points of the FEO approach, develop a project plan, and establish indicators for tracking project success

Build strategic collaborations, develop the steering committee and serve as a single point of contact to the committee

Lead an existing team of experts and implement the successive hiring of additional staff

Steer the development and oversee the implementation of an appropriate modelling environment

Lead the development of scenarios and narratives, oversee visualization and report writing

Be responsible for timely production and delivery, implement and execute rigorous quality control

Oversee outreach, communications and present reports to policymakers

Ensure accurate and timely reporting to donors

Required qualifications, experience and attributes

Advanced university degree in relevant field and a minimum of five years of experience in the energy sector

Proven track record building and leading a team and managing complex energy modelling projects

Entrepreneurial spirit: eager to build the FEO from scratch

Firm understanding of the functioning of future low carbon energy systems

Knowledge of the main international energy policy institutions as well as the main national institutions in key target markets (China, India and SEA)

Programming (GAMS, GIS, data handling, visualization) and report writing experience are desirable

Benefits

Competitive salary and performance bonus

Generous leave and benefits policy

Company culture of inclusion and collaboration

Work every day to help make the world a better place

Applicant information

Please email your CV along with a covering letter to: info@transitionzero.org. For more information on the role, please email matt@transitionzero.org. The role will remain open until a suitable applicant is found.